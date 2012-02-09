Feb 9 Shares of Petromanas Energy Inc rose as much as 31 percent after the Canadian oil and gas company said it will farm out half of its participating interest in the onshore oil exploration blocks in Albania to Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Petromanas said it will remain operators of the block.

Shell's participating interest in the blocks will be in exchange for payments and carried costs of up to $50.3 million.

Shares of Calgary, Alberta-based Petromanas were trading up about 20 percent at 35.5 Canadian cents in morning trade on Thursday on the Toronto Venture Exchange.