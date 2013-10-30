SINGAPORE Oct 30 The Philippines' Petron Corp. will shut a crude distillation unit at its 180,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery in Bataan for planned maintenance in the first quarter of next year, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday.

It will shut one of three crude distillation units for 14 to 20 days in either February or March, the source said.

The impact on fuel supplies is expected to be minimal as the refinery can ramp up production just before or after the maintenance as it is currently running below 80 percent, the source said. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Seng Li Peng; Editing by Tom Hogue)