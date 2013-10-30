SINGAPORE Oct 30 The Philippines' Petron Corp.
will shut a crude distillation unit at its 180,000
barrels per day (bpd) refinery in Bataan for planned maintenance
in the first quarter of next year, a source close to the matter
said on Wednesday.
It will shut one of three crude distillation units for 14 to
20 days in either February or March, the source said.
The impact on fuel supplies is expected to be minimal as the
refinery can ramp up production just before or after the
maintenance as it is currently running below 80 percent, the
source said.
