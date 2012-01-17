HONG KONG Jan 17 Petron Corp Employees Retirement Plan plans to sell about $174 million worth of shares in Philippines' biggest oil refiner, Petron Corp, according to a term sheet for the transaction seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The pension fund is offering 695.3 million shares at 11 pesos each, putting the deal size at 7.65 billion pesos ($174.3 million). The shares were offered at a discount of 17.3 percent from the 13.30 pesos closing price on Tuesday. ($1 = 43.885 Philippine Pesos) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Chris Lewis)