(Adds Petron's disclosure, background)

* 695.3 mln shares offered at 11 pesos each

* Shares offered at discount

* Petron says sale subject to market conditions

HONG KONG/MANILA, Jan 17 Petron Corp Employees Retirement Plan (PCERP) plans to sell about $174 million worth of shares in the Philippines' biggest oil refiner, Petron Corp, according to a term sheet for the transaction seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The pension fund is offering 695.3 million shares at 11 pesos each, putting the deal size at 7.65 billion pesos ($174.3 million). The shares were offered at a discount of 17.3 percent from the 13.30 pesos closing price on Tuesday.

Petron, in a filing, said the PCERP's board of trustees on Tuesday approved the sale of a certain number of shares in Petron on the Philippine Stock Exchange, subject to market conditions.

Petron did not provide further details.

The $2.8 billion oil refiner, which also has a retail station network, is controlled by Philippine food-to-power conglomerate San Miguel Corp.

San Miguel had planned to acquire more shares in Petron after gaining majority control of the oil refiner in 2010. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto in HONG KONG, additional reporting by Erik dela Cruz in MANILA; Editing by Chris Lewis and Matt Driskill)