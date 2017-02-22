KUALA LUMPUR Feb 22 Malaysia's state oil firm
Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) and Saudi Aramco are expected
to sign an agreement to collaborate in the country's Refinery
and Petrochemical Integrated Development (RAPID) project, two
industry sources said on Wednesday.
Aramco had decided to suspend its partnership with Petronas
in the refining and petrochemical complex in the southeast of
the country, according to sources last month.
The signing is expected to take place on Monday, said one of
the sources with knowledge of the matter who declined to be
identified, during a visit by Saudi Arabia's King Salman to
Malaysia.
Saudi Aramco declined to comment and Petronas was not
immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Emily Chow and Reem Shamseddine; Editing by
Christian Schmollinger)