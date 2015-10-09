KUALA LUMPUR Oct 9 Malaysia's Petroliam
Nasional Bhd (Petronas) said it is committed to its
Canadian liquefied natural gas (LNG) project despite the tumble
in oil and gas prices which has hurt the state-owned oil
company's profitability.
The project would see Petronas build an export terminal near
the British Columbia port city of Prince Rupert, a natural gas
pipeline and ongoing gas development. Petronas had reached a
deal with British Columbia in May on the proposed project,
drawing it closer to its final investment decision.
"Petronas would like to reaffirm its commitment to deliver
long term LNG supply to its customers through the Pacific
NorthWest LNG project in Canada, despite the current market
volatility for oil and gas," its chief executive officer for
Upstream, Wee Yiaw Hin, said in an emailed statement.
The Malaysian Reserve, quoting analysts, said this week the
project may be deferred due to the tumble in oil and gas prices.
Petronas and its partners are ready to proceed with the
project if it receives clearance from Canada's environmental
regulator, the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency (CEAA),
Wee said.
"Pacific NorthWest LNG has fulfilled the required technical
and commercial components of the project and is looking forward
to meeting future LNG market demands," he said.
Petronas said in June it will move forward with the LNG
project on the condition that it is approved by the CEAA.
The project is part of a larger $36 billion investment by
Petronas and its partners in Canadian natural gas. Its
development has been opposed by aboriginal communities and
environmentalists, who say it will harm a salmon habitat next to
the site.
Global oil prices have plunged by more than half since
mid-2014 on a supply glut, leading Petronas' net profit to fall
by 47 percent in the April to June quarter.
