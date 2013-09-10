* Petronas moots idea of platform to trade basket of crudes
* New Asia crude price marker aim at reflecting fundamentals
in region
By Florence Tan and Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, Sept 10 Malaysia's state energy firm
Petronas is considering setting up a new mechanism to price oil
produced in the Asia-Pacific that could better reflect demand
and supply in the region, sources familiar with the matter said
on Tuesday.
The plan comes two years after the second largest oil
producer in Southeast Asia dropped a volatile Asian price marker
for dated Brent pricing, a move that also prompted Vietnam and
Brunei to change their benchmark.
Plans remained sketchy although the one source said that the
price could be determined through trades of a variety of Asian
crude on a trading platform.
"They are looking to set up a crude basket, one that can be
traded using a platform," the source said.
Petronas has mooted the idea of a new price marker to other
producers in the Asia Pacific as well as refiners and traders,
the sources said on the sidelines of a major oil gathering in
Singapore.
"It's more to reflect regional supply and demand more
accurately," one of the sources said. "Dated Brent sometimes can
be detached from regional market."
Dated Brent is underpinned by a dwindling pool of four North
Sea crudes - Brent, Forties, Oseberg and Ekofisk (BFOE) and
often spikes whenever the main crude stream Forties suffer an
outage. The marker weakens whenever demand falls in Europe such
as during refinery maintenance seasons.
"They want to move away from dated Brent pricing as they
feel it doesn't accurately reflect the quality of their crudes,"
a source with an Asian oil firm involved in discussions with
Petronas said. Brent has a higher sulphur content than most
Malaysian grades.
Petronas' renewed interest in a new crude marker could also
stem from a potential rise in its output as its new oil terminal
in Sabah starts operation later this year, a third source said.
A source from one of the regional oil producers said they
were still waiting for more details from Petronas on the pricing
mechanism.
The Indonesia Crude Price (ICP) remains the only regional
marker after Petronas dropped the Asia Petroleum Price Index
(APPI) in 2011, two years after Australian producers moved to
dated Brent.
Asian crude markers suffer from low liquidity due to
production decline at mature fields, with prices frequently
diverging from global benchmarks.
The move to the Brent benchmark at the time was to boost
transparency by putting Asian crude on a common platform with
growing imports of rival Brent-linked sweet grades from the
Atlantic Basin, Central Asia and Latin America.
But Brent is still viewed as a European benchmark for oil
produced several thousand miles away from Asia.
Buyers and producers remained cautious as it may be too soon
to move to a new benchmark.
"It'll be an uphill climb because so many other people also
want to do their own benchmarks," the first source said.
In China, the Shanghai Futures Exchange has announced plans
to launch crude oil futures while Russia also nursed the
ambition of making its ESPO crude the Asia benchmark.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Florence Tan, editing by
William Hardy)