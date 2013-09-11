* Petronas moots idea of platform to trade basket of crudes
By Florence Tan and Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE/KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 Malaysia state
energy firm Petronas is in talks with producers, buyers and
traders on setting up a new mechanism to price oil produced in
the Asia-Pacific to better reflect regional supply and demand,
sources familiar with the matter said.
The plan comes two years after the second largest oil
producer in Southeast Asia switched to dated Brent pricing after
dropping a more volatile Asian price marker. That move also
prompted Vietnam and Brunei to change to the dated Brent
benchmark published by pricing agency Platts.
Petronas is studying several options including working with
an exchange in Singapore to start a futures contract based on
four Malaysian crude grades - Labuan, Miri, Kikeh and Kimanis,
one source said.
"It's more to reflect regional supply and demand more
accurately," a second source said. "Dated Brent sometimes can be
detached from the regional market."
The four Malaysian grades will have a total capacity of just
over 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) next year when Kimanis comes
onstream and this could rise to nearly 400,000 bpd in 2016 when
a new field starts operation.
Petronas officials were not available to comment on any
talks about a new regional price benchmark.
Dated Brent is underpinned by a dwindling pool of four North
Sea crudes - Brent, Forties, Oseberg and Ekofisk (BFOE) - and
often spikes whenever the main crude stream Forties suffers an
outage. The marker weakens whenever demand falls in Europe such
as during refinery maintenance seasons.
Petronas has mooted the idea of the new price marker to
other producers in the Asia Pacific as well as refiners and
traders, the sources said on the sidelines of a major oil
gathering in Singapore.
"They want to move away from dated Brent pricing as they
feel it doesn't accurately reflect the quality of their crudes,"
said a source with an Asian oil firm involved in the talks.
Brent has a higher sulphur content than most Malaysian
grades.
Petronas' renewed interest in a new crude marker could also
stem from a potential rise in its output when its new oil
terminal in Sabah starts operation later this year, a fourth
source said.
TALKS OPENED
Petronas has started talks with regional producers such as
Indonesia and Vietnam to get them involved and provide a bigger
basket of crudes to attract participants, another source said.
A source from one of the regional oil producers said his
company was waiting for more details from Petronas on the
pricing mechanism.
The Indonesia Crude Price (ICP) remains the only regional
marker after Petronas dropped the Asia Petroleum Price Index
(APPI) in 2011, two years after Australian producers moved to
dated Brent.
Asian crude markers suffer from low liquidity due to
production declines at mature fields, with prices frequently
diverging from global benchmarks.
Petronas' move to the Brent benchmark at the time was to
boost transparency by putting Asian crude on a common platform
with growing imports of rival Brent-linked sweet grades from the
Atlantic Basin, Central Asia and Latin America.
But Brent is still viewed as a European benchmark for oil
produced thousands of miles away from Asia.
Buyers and producers remained cautious. Several exchanges
have launched crude and oil products futures in Asia that have
failed to attract traders.
"It'll be an uphill climb because so many other people also
want to do their own benchmarks," the second source said.
In China, the Shanghai Futures Exchange has announced plans
to launch crude oil futures, while Russia also nursed the
ambition of making its ESPO crude the Asia benchmark.
