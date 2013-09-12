BRIEF-LHV Pank starts development of a new business line
* LHV Pank, a subsidiary of AS LHV Group, has decided to initiate a new line of business
SINGAPORE, Sept 12 Malaysia state energy firm Petronas said on Thursday it does not plan to change the benchmark used to price its crude oil.
"Petronas has adopted the Brent-based pricing mechanism since June 2011 and has no plans to change this basis," the company said in a statement.
Reuters reported earlier that Petronas is in talks with producers, buyers and traders on setting up a new mechanism to price oil produced in the Asia-Pacific to better reflect regional supply and demand. (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Michael Urquhart)
* Sells real estate package worth 143 million euros ($152.52 million) as it continues to streamline its proprietary portfolio
DUBAI, April 4 Fractional moves in crude oil prices and skittish international bourses will give investors no fresh impetus to move funds into Gulf equity markets on Tuesday, leaving them vulnerable to short-term day traders.