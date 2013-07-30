By Niluksi Koswanage and Yantoultra Ngui
KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 State oil firm Petronas
will start up the refinery within its $19 billion
petrochemicals complex in Malaysia at end 2017, the company told
Reuters on Tuesday, signalling a further delay in the country's
largest-ever infrastructure project.
A delay to the project in southern Johor state could deal a
potential blow to the economy of the Southeast Asian nation as
well as local oil and gas services firms hoping for work on the
massive complex.
A source familiar with Petronas's business strategy told
Reuters the project had been complicated by a need to secure
water supplies as well as cater for proposed international
partners.
Petronas had already put back the project from late 2016 to
early 2017 in June and revised the final investment decision
(FID) to the first quarter next year, citing state government
problems in relocating villages and graves from the 2,000
hectare-site, five times the size of New York's Central Park.
"As a result of the revised FID date, the RAPID refinery is
scheduled to be ready for start-up in Q4 2017 and the remaining
plants within the complex is scheduled to be commissioned in
2018," Petronas said in a statement to Reuters on Tuesday.
This is about six months later than market expectations
after local media had cited Petronas CEO Shamsul Azhar Abbas in
June as saying the start date for phase one of the RAPID project
had been pushed back to early 2017.
BIGGEST INVESTMENT
Delays in the project - a cornerstone of Prime Minister
Najib Razak's Economic Transformation Programme aimed at
doubling Malaysians' incomes by 2020 - could slow an economy
whose oil and gas sector makes up a fifth of GDP.
The complex is the largest single investment in Malaysia,
and aims to grab a chunk of the $400 billion global market for
speciality chemicals used in products from LCD televisions to
diapers.
Its location at the southernmost tip of the peninsula, just
10 km (6 miles) from Singapore's east coast, is part of a vision
for a "Greater Singapore" energy trading hub that would rival
competitors such as China.
"This massive project is getting more complicated as we move
forward," said the source, who declined to be named as he was
not authorised to speak to the media.
"We will need to spend to secure the water supply and now
parts of the project may need to be redesigned to cater for
incoming project partners," he added.
Petronas, Malaysia's only Fortune 500 company, has signed
heads of agreements with Italy's Versalis SpA, Japan's Itochu
and Bangkok-listed PTT Global Chemical to
build speciality chemical plants.
Germany's Evonik also stepped in to the project
after rival BASF - the world's top chemicals group -
pulled out after differences in business strategy.
(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage and Yantoultra Ngui; editing by
Stuart Grudgings and Richard Pullin)