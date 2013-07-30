(Adds contract details, quotes)
By Niluksi Koswanage and Yantoultra Ngui
KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 State oil firm Petronas
will start up its $19 billion petrochemicals complex
in Malaysia in 2018, the company told Reuters on Tuesday,
signalling a further delay in the country's largest-ever
infrastructure project.
A delay to the project in southern Johor state could deal a
potential blow to the economy of the Southeast Asian nation as
well as local oil and gas services firms hoping for work on the
massive complex.
A source familiar with Petronas' business strategy told
Reuters the project had been complicated by a need to secure
water supplies as well as cater for proposed international
partners.
Petronas had already put back the project from late 2016 to
early 2017 in June and revised the final investment decision
(FID) to the first quarter next year, citing state government
problems in relocating villages and graves from the 2,000
hectare-site, five times the size of New York's Central Park.
"As a result of the revised FID date, the RAPID refinery is
scheduled to be ready for start-up in Q4 2017 and the remaining
plants within the complex is scheduled to be commissioned in
2018," Petronas said in a statement to Reuters on Tuesday.
This is at least six months later than market expectations
after local media had cited Petronas CEO Shamsul Azhar Abbas in
June as saying the start date for phase one of the RAPID project
had been pushed back to early 2017.
BIGGEST INVESTMENT
Delays in the project - a cornerstone of Prime Minister
Najib Razak's Economic Transformation Programme aimed at
doubling Malaysians' incomes by 2020 - could slow an economy
whose oil and gas sector makes up a fifth of GDP.
The complex is the largest single investment in Malaysia,
and aims to grab a chunk of the $400 billion global market for
speciality chemicals used in products from LCD televisions to
diapers.
Its location at the southernmost tip of the peninsula, just
10 km (6 miles) from Singapore's east coast, is part of a vision
for a "Greater Singapore" energy trading hub that would rival
competitors such as China.
"This massive project is getting more complicated as we move
forward," said the source, who declined to be named as he was
not authorised to speak to the media.
"We will need to spend to secure the water supply and now
parts of the project may need to be redesigned to cater for
incoming project partners," he added.
Petronas, Malaysia's only Fortune 500 company, has signed
heads of agreements with Italy's Versalis SpA, Japan's Itochu
and Bangkok-listed PTT Global Chemical to
build speciality chemical plants.
Germany's Evonik also stepped in to the project
after rival BASF - the world's top chemicals group -
pulled out after differences in business strategy.
NOT SO RAPID?
Petronas unveiled the Refinery and Petrochemicals Integrated
Development (RAPID) project in May last year. The plan was to
construct a 300,000 barrel per day refinery, which would supply
naptha and liquid petroluem gas to the chemical plants and
produce gasoline and diesel for European markets.
France's Technip was awarded the front end
engineering and design (FEED) contract, which was slated for
completion in the second quarter of 2013. The financial value of
the job was never disclosed.
Petronas will use the design specifications to reach a final
investment decision, after which the major construction works
usually begin. BNP Paribas is the financial advisor
for project financing.
The June decision to postpone a final investment decision to
Q1 2014 knocked the shares of local mid-sized oil and gas
services companies, and analysts said the latest delay could
weigh on firms like SapuraKencana and Wah Seong
.
Petronas has yet to award the engineering, procurement and
construction jobs, although preparation work for the site
started on Oct. 18.
It is expected to award about 20 construction job packages
valued at about 2-3 billion ringgit ($620 million-$930 million)
each, two other sources familiar with the company's plans said.
The contracts for the refinery are expected to be awarded in
November or December this year.
"Anyone with a licence from Petronas will benefit, if they
can meet the specifications," said one of the sources.
"Delays just means the party starts a little late for some
of these companies. These projects are generally complicated and
can have a longer gestation period."
($1 = 3.2260 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage and Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by
Stuart Grudgings and Richard Pullin)