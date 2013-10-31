KUALA LUMPUR Oct 31 Malaysian state oil firm Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) said on Thursday the company and its partners have discovered new gas reserves in Malaysia, Indonesia and Australia.

Petronas, which has ramped up exploration activities to mitigate declining domestic reserves, saw its total production climb 12 percent in its second quarter ended June 30 to 2.07 million barrels of oil equivalent, as the company raised output in Malaysia, Iraq and Canada.

The firm's wholly-owned unit Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd found gas in Block SK320 off the coast of Sarawak state, Petronas said in a statement. The Petronas unit owns 25 percent of the block, which is operated by Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Petroleum through a local affiliate.

In Indonesia, partner PetroChina discovered gas in Sumatra's onshore Jabung Block, of which the Malaysian firm owns 42.85 percent.

And in Australia, Petronas discovered gas flowing at a rate of 30 million standard cubic feet per day in a new well on the Evans Shoal gas field in the Timor Sea. Partners in the venture are Shell, Italy's Eni and Osaka Gas.