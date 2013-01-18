KUALA LUMPUR Jan 18 Malaysian state-owned oil
and gas firm Petronas said on Friday it has made an
onshore oil and gas discovery in the country after 24 years,
adding to the Southeast Asian nation's efforts to lift slowing
output.
The exploration arm of Malaysia's Petronas and Japan's JX
Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration drilled 3,170 metres into the Adong
Kecil West-1 Well in Sarawak state on Borneo island, Petronas
said in a statement.
The well, about 20 kilometres away from the nearest city of
Miri, was found to have a net hydrocarbon thickness of 349
metres. It had flow rates of 440 barrels of crude oil per day
and 11.5 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, the company
said.
"To-date, three discoveries have been found onshore Sarawak,
namely the Miri, Asam Paya and now Adong Kecil West fields," it
said.
"These discoveries prove that onshore Sarawak has the
potential for more oil and gas accumulations where the Miri
Field, Malaysia's first oil field, was discovered way back in
1910."
Petronas, which last month concluded a $5.3 billion takeover
of Canada's Progress Energy Resources Corp, has seen
earnings fall as natural field depletion and operational
challenges weigh on output.
Petronas data shows third-quarter 2012 hydrocarbon
production in Malaysia stood at 1.5 million barrels of oil
equivalent per day compared to 1.52 million barrels a year ago.
It has collaborated with Exxon Mobil Corp and Shell
to derive more oil from marginal fields and help meet
the government's goal of attracting $444 billion in investment
by 2020.
($1=3.0515 ringgit)
(Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Niluksi
Koswanage and Muralikumar Anantharaman)