KUALA LUMPUR Nov 29 Malaysia's Petroliam
Nasional Bhd posted a 22 percent fall in third-quarter
net profit as a halt in production in Sudan and pressure on its
margins dented its performance.
Petronas said its profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 fell
22 percent to 12.4 billion ringgit ($4.06 billion) from 15.9
billion ringgit a year ago.
"The environment remains challenging but we are quite happy
with what we have achieved," CEO Shamsul Azhar Abbas told
reporters. "On the international side, it is not looking good.
The damage is mainly from Sudan where we are still struggling to
start production," he added.
Unlisted Petronas accounts for nearly half of Malaysia's
government budget revenues and needs to secure more overseas
reserves to offset declining output and maintain profits.