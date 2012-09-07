* Dividend payments to government could be hit
* Production halt in South Sudan trims profit
* Capex spending also at risk if prices fall
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 Malaysia's Petronas
Nasional Bhd posted a 30 percent drop in
second-quarter profit on softer crude oil prices and a
production standstill in southern Sudan and warned the
government - its major shareholder -- that it will struggle to
meet dividend payments.
Petronas said its profit for the quarter ended June 30 fell
to 15.2 billion ringgit ($4.88 billion) from 21.7 billion
ringgit a year ago.
The coming months are expected to be challenging as the
global economic crisis festers, CEO Shamsul Azhar Abbas said,
adding the problems in South Sudan could hit the company's
bottomline by up to $1 billion a year.
"It will be a struggle for Petronas to match its strong
performance in 2011. This is for management of expectations, not
a profit warning," Shamsul told reporters at the results
briefing.
"If oil prices fall to $80 per barrel, it would be difficult
to meet capex spend and meet government dividend payments," he
added.
Unlisted Petronas accounts for nearly half of Malaysia's
government budget revenues and needs to secure more overseas
reserves to offset declining output and maintain profits.
($1 = 3.1165 Malaysian ringgit)
