* Dividend payments to government could be hit
* Production halt in South Sudan trims profit
* Capex spending also at risk if prices fall
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 Malaysia's Petronas
Nasional Bhd posted a 30 percent drop in
second-quarter net profit on softer crude oil prices and a
production standstill in southern Sudan and warned the
government - its major shareholder - that it will struggle to
meet dividend payments.
Profit for the quarter ended June 30 2012 dropped to 15.2
billion ringgit ($4.88 billion)from 21.7 billion ringgit a year
ago with the coming months expected to be challenging as the
global economic crisis festers, said CEO Shamsul Azhar Abbas.
"It will be a struggle for Petronas to match its strong
performance in 2011. This is for management of expectations, not
a profit warning," Shamsul told reporters at the results
briefing. "I'm indirectly telling the government not to expect
too much," he added.
Petronas, which accounts for about half of the government's
budget revenues, has been pushing for a new dividend policy that
would set the annual payout to the government at 30 percent of
profits instead of the flat 28 billion ringgit it will pay this
year.
A lower payout would preserve money to reinvest in global
oil and gas exploration in order to compensate for declining
domestic supplies.
A Reuters analysis of Petronas and government financial data
has shown Petronas would have paid only close to 17 billion
ringgit in the March 2011 fiscal year if the 30 percent dividend
formula was in place.
The government has yet to agree to the 30 percent cap on
dividends.
"The understanding is there. There's nothing in black and
white," Shamsul said.
He said Petronas bases its financial projections on crude
oil prices averaging $87 a barrel and a drop to $80 would make
it hard to meet its 300 billion ringgit capital expenditure plan
through 2015 as well as meet its dividend obligations.
PRODUCTION ISSUES
Geopolitical concerns in Sudan have led to a halt in oil
production there and hit profits at Petronas.
"We expect zero production from Sudan this year," Shamsul
said, adding that the halt will hit Petronas' bottomline by $1
billion.
Within Malaysia, ageing and marginal oil fields as well as
deferred maintenance work from previous years are crimping
output and the situation is not expected to improve when new
production comes on line in 2014, Shamsul said.
Petronas data shows second-quarter hydrocarbon production in
Malaysia stood at 1.46 million barrels of oil equivalent per day
compared to 1.49 million barrels a year ago.
To stem declining production at home, Petronas has embarked
on a series of projects with partners like Exxon Mobil Corp
and Shell to tap more oil from marginal fields, part of
a government's initiative to attract $444 billion in investment
by 2020.