KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 Malaysian state-owned oil company Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) has signed an agreement to supply liquefied natural gas to Japan's Hokkaido Electric Power Company for ten years.

Under the agreement, signed through Petronas' subsidiary Malaysia LNG Sdn Bhd, Petronas will deliver up to 130,000 metric tonnes of LNG per year to Hokkaido Electric, Petronas said in a statement on Thursday.

Malaysia LNG operates Petronas' Bintulu LNG complex in the East Malaysian state of Sarawak.

