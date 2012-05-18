KUALA LUMPUR May 18 Malaysia's state oil firm
Petronas said on Friday it has signed a head of
agreement with Japan's Itochu Corporation and
Thailand's PTT Global Chemical Pcl to build two
separate petrochemical complexes.
Petronas said in a statement it will be the major equity
holder for both the proposed joint ventures that are part of the
60 billion ringgit refinery project in southern Johor state
bordering Singapore.
"With today's heads of agreement, Petronas has to date
signed three of such arrangements for RAPID," Petronas said in
reference to the Johor refinery project.
Earlier on, Petronas signed a deal with German-based BASF
for the production of speciality chemicals.
(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Yantoultra Ngui)