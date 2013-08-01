KUALA LUMPUR Aug 1 Malaysia's Petronas
will directly procure newbuild liquefied natural gas
(LNG) ships to bring down costs, the state oil firm said on
Thursday.
Last month, it applied to Canada's National Energy Board for
a license to export nearly 20 million tonnes of LNG a year from
the West Coast, which would begin in 2019 and run for 25 years.
Petronas said it will hire its shipping unit MISC
to provide project management and technical consultancy services
for the construction of the new LNG vessels.
"The move will allow Petronas to have direct access to LNG
shipping capacity at the lowest possible costs," it said in a
statement.
Petronas did not disclose how many LNG vessels would be
ordered or the projected delivery dates, although the expansion
comes as it makes a big push into the Canadian energy sector and
seeks a licence from the authorities to export LNG.
The LNG will come from shale properties in northeastern
British Columbia controlled by Canada's Progress Energy
Resources Corp, which Petronas acquired in a $4.9 billion deal
last year.
Petronas - Malaysia's only Fortune 500 firm - needs to raise
$20 billion to build two LNG trains and a pipeline to channel
the supplies to the West Coast, spurring it to find partners to
share the risk and costs.
(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage, editing by William Hardy)