(Adds comments from the British Columbia government)
KUALA LUMPUR/VANCOUVER, Sept 25 Malaysian
state-owned oil and gas company Petronas said on
Thursday it might pull out of a roughly $10 billion liquefied
natural gas (LNG) project in Canada due to what it said was the
country's slow progress developing a taxation plan.
Shamsul Abbas, chief executive of Petronas, whose full name
is Petroliam Nasional Berhad, said in an interview with the
Financial Times that he doubted the company would be able to
make a final decision on investing in the project by the end of
this year and that the project remains "uncertain". A Petronas
official contacted by Reuters confirmed Shamsul's comments.
"Canada has to buck up real fast to be a credible global LNG
player if it wants to be taken seriously by potential
investors," Shamsul was quoted as saying ahead of a visit to
Canada.
Petronas, which has been expanding abroad to shore up future
earnings as output slows at home, bought Canada's Progress
Energy Resources in 2012 in a deal worth around $5 billion that
gave it shale gas properties in northeastern British Columbia.
It plans to build a LNG terminal near the Pacific Coast city
of Prince Rupert, British Columbia, to ship natural gas to
energy-hungry Asia. But Petronas has said giving final approval
to the project will hinge on whether the British Columbia
provincial government spells out a tax regime for the nascent
LNG industry before the new year.
British Columbia Premier Christy Clark played down Shamsul's
comments as a negotiating tactic, and said the province
continues to work diligently to ensure Petronas' Pacific
NorthWest LNG project goes ahead.
"I can tell you negotiations are never easy," Clark told
reporters in Vancouver on Thursday. "But I am really confident.
We're on track, things are going very well, and we remain very
confident we will realize this investment."
The province's governing Liberals have promised the taxation
legislation will come out in October, and be approved by the
legislature by the end of November.
"Petronas needs to be assured that the project is
economically viable and satisfies its investment criteria before
going ahead with the project," the company said in a statement
to Reuters on Thursday.
It said it will proceed with financing and evaluation as
planned until a decision is made.
Petronas has plans to spend about $35 billion over 30 years
on developing LNG exports from British Columbia to Asia. That
number includes its takeover of Progress Energy and a natural
gas pipeline to built by TransCanada Corp.
One of the reasons Petronas is holding back for now is the
"lack of appropriate incentives", Shamsul was quoted as saying.
"Rather than ensuring the development of the LNG industry
through appropriate incentives and assurance of legal and fiscal
stability, the Canadian landscape of LNG development is now one
of uncertainty, delay and short vision," he said.
(Reporting By Trinna Leong in Kuala Lumpur and Julie Gordon in
Vancouver; editing by Stuart Grudgings; and Peter Galloway)