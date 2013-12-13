* Petronas supplies 2 MT/yr of LNG to KOGAS under 20-yr
contract
* Wants price of more than 13 pct of crude oil from less
than 10 pct now-sources
* Talks may be wrapped up by year-end or in January-source
By Niluksi Koswanage and Meeyoung Cho
KUALA LUMPUR/SEOUL, Dec 13 Malaysia's Petronas
is seeking higher prices for the 2 million tonnes of
liquefied natural gas (LNG) a year it supplies to South Korea's
Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS), Petronas sources said on
Friday.
The Petronas contract is one of several that KOGAS, the
world's largest corporate buyer of LNG, is currently
renegotiating, and a settlement could pave the way for a sharp
jump in long-term LNG prices from Malaysia to South Korea.
The move to hike prices comes as Asian LNG users are looking
for ways to jointly leverage their buying power to lower prices
of the fuel.
"We would be happy if we could get above 13 percent of crude
oil," one Petronas source directly involved with the
negotiations said but declined to say what the current pricing
formula is.
A second Petronas source said the Malaysian state-run
company is aiming to renegotiate its contract with KOGAS to 13
to 13.5 percent of crude oil prices, and that the current
pricing formula is below 10 percent of crude oil prices.
Some industry insiders estimate that long-term LNG prices
from Malaysia to South Korea could jump by as much as a third
due to the renegotiations.
Long-term prices of around 13 percent of crude oil would put
Malaysian LNG prices into South Korea at around $14.50 per
million British thermal units (mmBtu). Current LNG spot prices
are around $19 mmBtu.
It was not immediately clear if KOGAS would agree to the
price hike. But its options are limited, given strong regional
demand for LNG and South Korea's growing dependence on the fuel
to feed its power plants due to cuts in nuclear power.
KOGAS has said it aims to cut its reliance on spot market
purchases of LNG, citing difficulties in obtaining cargoes due
to high prices.
Sources at both Petronas and KOGAS said the negotiations are
continuing. A KOGAS source said that talks with Petronas are
ongoing and might be wrapped up at the end of the year or in
early January.
A KOGAS spokesman said he had no knowledge of the matter,
while Petronas declined to comment.
Petronas' 20-year supply contract with KOGAS began in 2008
and prices can be reviewed every five to eight years.
(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage in Kuala Lumpur and Meeyoung
Cho in Seoul; Writing by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)