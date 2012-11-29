OTTAWA Nov 29 Canadian Industry Minister
Christian Paradis denied a report on Thursday that he had met a
Malaysian minister over the bid by Malaysian state-owned oil
company Petronas for Progress Energy Resources Corp
.
Bloomberg reported on Thursday that a source familiar with
the matter said Idris Jala, a minister without portfolio in the
cabinet of Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, had flown to
Canada and assured officials including Paradis that Malaysia
does not interfere in the day-to-day management of Petronas.
"I didn't meet with him," Paradis told Reuters.
Canada is wrestling with how to deal with state-owned
enterprises as it considers both Petronas's C$5.2 billion ($5.3
billion) offer and a $15.1 billion bid by Chinese state-owned
oil firm CNOOC Ltd for Nexen Inc.
One concern is that companies owned by foreign governments
might not operate strictly on a commercial basis.
Canada is widely expected to decide on both deals and on an
overall framework for foreign investment by Dec. 10, the
deadline for deciding on the CNOOC bid.