KUALA LUMPUR/HONG KONG July 25 Petronas plans to sell down its stake in a $20 billion Canadian liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project to as low as 50 percent, as it seeks to share the cost of bringing cheap energy to Asia, three people familiar with the matter said.

The Malaysian state oil firm is in discussions with China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) to take up at least a 10 percent stake, the sources told Reuters.

Petronas has made a big push into the Canadian energy sector, acquiring Progress Energy for C$5.2 billion ($4.9 billion) last year in a deal that gave Malaysia's only Fortune 500 firm access to shale properties in northeastern British Columbia.

But now Petronas needs to fork out $20 billion to build two LNG trains and a pipeline to channel the supplies to Canada's West Coast, spurring it to bring partners into the project to share the burden.

Petronas and Sinopec officials were not immediately available for comment. The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Petronas is in advanced discussions with Indian Oil Corp to sell a 10 percent stake valued at about $1 billion, Reuters reported earlier this month.

Petronas signed the first deal with Japan Petroleum Exploration (Japex) for a 10 percent stake in March. (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage and Denny Thomas; Editing by Stephen Coates)