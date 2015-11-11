KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 Malaysia's Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) reported on Wednesday a 91 percent plunge in third-quarter net profit due to weak global crude oil prices. The state-owned oil firm made a net profit of 1.4 billion ringgit ($321.10 million) in July-September compared to 15.1 billion in the same period a year earlier. It was the third straight quarter of profit declines for Petronas this year. Revenue for the quarter fell by 25 percent to 60.1 billion ringgit from 80.4 billion a year ago, the company announced at an earnings briefing. "Moving forward, the outlook for the rest of 2015, and into the first half of 2016, remains uncertain," said Petronas President and Group Chief Executive Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin. ($1 = 4.3600 ringgit) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)