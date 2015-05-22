KUALA LUMPUR May 22 Petroliam Nasional Bhd
, Malaysia's state oil company more commonly know as
Petronas, reported on Friday a 39 percent drop in quarterly net
profit due to a drop in benchmark crude prices.
Net profit was 11.4 billion ringgit ($3.18 billion) for the
January-March period, compared to a profit of 18.8 billion
ringgit in the same period in 2014, Petronas said.
Revenue for the quarter was 66.2 bln ringgit against 84 bln
ringgit in the prior year period.
The company said quarterly profits were impacted by lower
revenue due to a 50 percent drop in benchmark crude price, but
was helped by higher processed gas trading and better LNG sales
volume.
It maintained a projection for crude oil prices to average
$55 a barrel in 2015.
Petronas will pay a dividend of 26 billion ringgit to the
Malaysian government in 2015, lower than the dividend of 29
billion ringgit it paid in 2014.
Unlisted Petronas is Malaysia's only Fortune 500 company and
accounts for most of the government's oil and gas revenue.
($1 = 3.5830 ringgit)
(Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing
by Muralikumar Anantharaman)