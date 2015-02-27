KUALA LUMPUR Feb 27 Petroliam Nasional Bhd
, Malaysia's state oil company more commonly know as
Petronas, reported a quarterly net loss on Friday versus a
profit in the year-ago quarter, hit by a drop in oil prices and
an impairment charge.
The state-owned firm posted a net loss of 7.3 billion
ringgit ($2.03 billion) in October-December 2014 compared to a
profit of 12.8 billion ringgit in the same period in 2013,
Petronas said in a statement.
Unlisted Petronas is Malaysia's only Fortune 500 company and
accounts for most of the government's oil and gas revenue.
