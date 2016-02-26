(Corrects headline to add dropped word "cuts")
* Earnings due on Monday; CEO to meet staff a day later
* Analysts forecast Q4 profit of less than 1 bln ringgit
* Spending cuts, other cost-cutting measures expected
By Emily Chow
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 Malaysian oil giant
Petronas is expected to announce further spending cuts
next week as it braces for earnings battered by the slump in
crude prices that is also pressuring its global peers.
The grim outlook for state-owned Petroliam Nasional Bhd puts
more pressure on Southeast Asia's third largest economy, as the
company accounts for nearly a third of the government's oil and
gas-related revenue and provides a large number of jobs to
Malaysians.
Malaysia's only Fortune 500 company is due to report
fourth-quarter earnings on Monday, and analysts expect it to
reverse last year's loss - its first in five years - and notch a
net profit of less than 1 billion ringgit ($237.2 million),
supported by its downstream business.
But Petronas is also expected to announce details of a
sweeping overhaul, already disclosed internally, that could see
spending cut by as much as 50 billion ringgit over four years.
The company has already said it would cut its 2016 dividend
to the government by almost 40 percent to 16 billion ringgit
($3.8 billion), a figure analysts said could shrink further.
"Can Petronas still pay up such a high price? I don't know,"
Vikas Halan, Singapore-based vice president for Moody's told
Reuters, referring to the dividend.
Earlier this week, the credit ratings agency said Petronas
was at risk of a downgrade as oil prices languish, drying up
operating cash and inflating debt.
On Tuesday, Chief Executive Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin is due
to speak to staff about the belt-tighening measures, which local
media have said could also see a reduction in working hours, and
pay, for staff.
A Petronas spokesman told Reuters there were no current
plans for implementing a four-day working week, and that there
would be no salary cuts. The spokesman, however, said the
company was reviewing contract positions that were not critical
to its core business.
In February, Petronas shelved a joint venture risk-sharing
contract with compatriot oil and gas service provider Dialog
Group Bhd, blaming depressed oil prices.
Analysts say it is likely to stick with large-scale
projects, namely the RAPID refining and petrochemical complex in
Malaysia's southern state of Johor and the construction of a
liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal in Canada.
The Canadian project, however, could be delayed due to
worries about marine life, analysts said.
"Given the amount of environmental concerns the project has,
plus local opposition to it and the well supplied nature of the
global LNG market, I'm bearish on the project's prospects," said
analyst Peter Lee from BMI Research Singapore.
($1 = 4.2035 ringgit)
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)