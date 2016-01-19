* Petronas plans $11.4 bln of cuts over four years
* Company will review business operating model
* Projects to be deferred, contract jobs could be affected
(Adds Petronas comment)
By A. Ananthalakshmi and Rozanna Latiff
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 Petroliam Nasional Bhd
(Petronas) plans to cut spending by up to 50 billion
ringgit ($11.4 billion) over the next four years and review its
business structure in response to the profit-sapping slump in
oil prices.
The state-owned Malaysian company brings in nearly half of
the Southeast Asian country's oil revenue and its woes are bound
to add pressure to an economy already reeling from a slide in
the ringgit and political uncertainty after a scandal
surrounding state investor 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).
Petronas said in November that it would cut its 2016
dividend to the government by nearly 40 percent after a 91
percent drop in profit, with analysts suggesting the payout
could be trimmed back again in future.
Petronas made its announcement on spending cuts in an
internal memo, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.
"We will go through another round of CAPEX (capital
expenditure) and OPEX (operating expenditure) review to target
cuts up to RM50 billion over the next four years. This means
that we are going to have to defer some of our projects," CEO
Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin said in the memo dated Monday.
In February last year Petronas said it planned to cut
capital spending by 10 percent and operating expenses by up to
30 percent in 2015. It also said at the time that it would cut
2016 capital spending by 15 percent. Its 2014 capital
expenditure was about 65 billion ringgit.
"We have also made a strategic decision to begin a review of
Petronas' business operating model for better efficiency in
response to the external environment," Wan Zulkiflee said in the
memo. The review will result in a change to the organisation's
structure, details of which will be disclosed in March.
Contract jobs in the company's non-core businesses will be
affected, he said.
In an emailed statement late on Tuesday, Petronas said it
has circulated an internal communication on its efforts to cut
costs to address the impact of the continuous fall in crude oil
prices, but it did not provide details.
MORE DIVIDEND CUTS
Oil prices have dropped by more than 70 percent in the past
18 months as the world's crude producers have exceeded demand by
more than a million barrels a day.
Oil and gas projects worth $380 billion have been postponed
or cancelled since 2014 as companies make drastic cost cuts to
survive the oil downturn. The retreat has included the axeing of
$170 billion of projects planned for 2016 to 2020, energy
consultancy Wood Mackenzie said last week.
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, facing lower revenue
from the energy sector, is expected to make changes to the 2016
budget this month to adjust for falling oil prices.
.
The budget assumed oil at $48 a barrel. Global oil benchmark
Brent crude is now trading near $29.
Moody's analyst Vikas Halan said that Petronas could be
forced to reduce dividends further if it reported a loss or
forecast more constraints on its cashflow.
"Given their track record on reducing their dividend
substantially, we can assume some further reduction, given the
extent of decline in oil prices," said Halan.
Petronas might not exit businesses after the review but it
could lower investments in some operations, Halan added.
($1 = 4.3830 ringgit)
(Editing by Praveen Menon, Mark Potter and David Goodman)