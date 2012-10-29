KUALA LUMPUR Oct 29 The petrochemical arm of
Malaysia's state oil firm Petronas plans to
discontinue its vinyl business as it looks to streamline its
assets and focus on higher value products.
Petronas Chemicals Group Berhad said in a
statement on Monday it will stop operations at its two Malaysian
plants from Jan 2013 and begin a sales process for its interest
in a plant in Vietnam.
Petronas Chemicals will take a 560 million ringgit ($184
million) charge in the fourth quarter of this year after making
provision for decommissioning the plants, site remediation
expenses, contract termination dues and impairment charges.
"We made this hard call after due consideration of the
inherent limitation within our vinyl business and its relative
performance against other businesses within the group," Petronas
Chemicals Chairman Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin said in a
statement.
"Our decision today allows us to focus our resources on
higher value products and our growth projects in the pipeline,"
he added.
Petronas Chemicals said its vinyl business is not as closely
integrated within its product value chain since it obtains its
ethylene di-chloride raw material feedstock on the open market.
Also vinyl plants are expensive to run and maintain.
The firm will now be able to divert ethylene committed to
its Malaysian plants towards the production of higher-margin
products, Petronas Chemicals said.
Shares in Petronas Chemicals ended nearly 0.5 percent lower
before the announcement.
($1 = 3.0400 Malaysian ringgits)
(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Hans-Juergen
Peters)