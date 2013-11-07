KUALA LUMPUR Nov 7 The petrochemicals arm of
Malaysia's state oil firm Petronas will sell its stake
in Vietnam's Phu My Plastics and Chemical Company Ltd (PMPC) to
Japan's Asahi Glass Co Ltd and Mitsubishi Corporation
.
Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd said in a stock
exchange statement on Wednesday the divestment of 93.1 percent
of PMPC was part of a plan to discontinue its vinyl business and
strengthen its asset portfolio.
Petronas Chemicals did not disclose the financial details of
the transaction but said the sale would be completed by the
second quarter of 2014.
Deutsche Bank acted as financial advisor to Petronas
Chemicals for this transaction.
Petronas Chemical shares closed up 0.6 percent on Wednesday,
outperforming the broader market that slipped 0.2
percent.
(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)