* Petroneft resources plc - entered into a binding agreement in respect of a 50% interest in licence 61 with oil india limited

* Petroneft resources plc - total investment by oil of up to us$ 85 million

* Petroneft resources plc - $35 million upfront cash payment will enable petroneft to repay its existing debts ( macquarie debt facility and arawak loan) and have cash for working capital purposes;

* Petroneft - upon completion, petroneft will repay all debts have cash for working capital purposes & significant funds available to invest directly in licence 61 over coming years