* Petroneft resources plc - entered into a binding
agreement in respect of a 50% interest in licence 61 with oil
india limited
* Petroneft resources plc - total investment by oil
of up to us$ 85 million
* Petroneft resources plc - $35 million upfront cash
payment will enable petroneft to repay its existing debts (
macquarie debt facility and arawak loan) and have cash for
working capital purposes;
* Petroneft - upon completion, petroneft will repay all
debts have cash for working capital purposes & significant funds
available to invest directly in licence 61 over coming years
