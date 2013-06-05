MUMBAI, June 5 India's Petronet LNG has set a cut-off of 8.35 percent to raise 3 billion rupees ($53.15 million) through 5-year bonds, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.

ICICI Securities Primary Dealership, Trust Capital, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI Capital are the arrangers to the bond sale, the sources said.

Proceeds of the issue will be used for capital expenditure. The bonds are rated AA+ by ICRA and India Ratings. ($1 = 56.4450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)