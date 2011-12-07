Dec 7 India's Petronet LNG Ltd
will soon finalise an agreement for sourcing liquefied natural
gas (LNG) from Russia under a pact with energy giant Gazprom
, an Indian government statement said on Wednesday.
In June, Gazprom had signed a preliminary deal with Petronet
for the supply of 2.5 million tonnes of LNG
annually.
India is the world's eighth-largest importer of LNG and the
widening gap between demand and supply could mean imports rise
as much as five-fold in the next decade.
Separately, the overseas arm of Indian state-run explorer
Oil & Natural Gas Corp has showed "keen interest" in
Russia's Sakhalin-3 and other fields and is in "close talks"
with Gazprom to jointly develop projects to produce LNG, the
same government statement said.
