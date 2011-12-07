Dec 7 India's Petronet LNG Ltd will soon finalise an agreement for sourcing liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia under a pact with energy giant Gazprom , an Indian government statement said on Wednesday.

In June, Gazprom had signed a preliminary deal with Petronet for the supply of 2.5 million tonnes of LNG annually.

India is the world's eighth-largest importer of LNG and the widening gap between demand and supply could mean imports rise as much as five-fold in the next decade.

Separately, the overseas arm of Indian state-run explorer Oil & Natural Gas Corp has showed "keen interest" in Russia's Sakhalin-3 and other fields and is in "close talks" with Gazprom to jointly develop projects to produce LNG, the same government statement said. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in NEW DELHI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)