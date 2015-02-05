NEW DELHI Feb 5 India's biggest gas importer Petronet LNG is one of the companies shortlisted to build a liquefied natural gas terminal in neighbouring Bangladesh, a company executive said on Thursday.

"They called for expressions of interest and we participated and have been shortlisted by the Bangladesh government," Managing Director A.K. Balyan told reporters in New Delhi.

Balyan said that the company selected will be responsible for sourcing of gas, building and operating of the terminal, which will have a capacity of 2.5 to 5 million tonnes per annum.

