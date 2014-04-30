Looming risks subdue Asia stock investors after stellar quarter
SINGAPORE Investors' enthusiasm for Asian stocks is waning as a raft of political and economic risks takes the shine off the best first-quarter returns in 26 years.
NEW DELHI India's biggest gas importer Petronet LNG (PLNG.NS) will run its Dahej terminal at 15 million-tonnes-a-year capacity by November 2016, its Managing Director A.K. Balyan said on Wednesday.
Petronet buys 7.5 million tonnes of LNG a year under a long-term agreement at its 10 million-tonnes-a-year LNG terminal at Dahej in western India.
Petronet also aims to build a 5 million-tonne-a-year LNG terminal at Gangavaram in the east coast by 2016.
ZURICH Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner faces his toughest shareholder meeting to date this week following an investor revolt over bonuses and losses totalling 5.65 billion Swiss francs ($5.7 billion) since 2015.