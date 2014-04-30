NEW DELHI India's biggest gas importer Petronet LNG (PLNG.NS) will run its Dahej terminal at 15 million-tonnes-a-year capacity by November 2016, its Managing Director A.K. Balyan said on Wednesday.

Petronet buys 7.5 million tonnes of LNG a year under a long-term agreement at its 10 million-tonnes-a-year LNG terminal at Dahej in western India.

Petronet also aims to build a 5 million-tonne-a-year LNG terminal at Gangavaram in the east coast by 2016.

