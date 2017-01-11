GANDHINAGAR Jan 11 India's Petronet LNG's 400 kilometers long pipeline connecting the Kochi LNG terminal to be ready in two years, managing director and chief executive officer Prabhat Singh told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Kochi terminal to run at 40 percent capacity by 2019 and is expected to make a profit of 2 billion rupees in the fiscal year to March 2019 versus an expected loss of 3.5 billion rupees in the current fiscal year, he said. (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee)