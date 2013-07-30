NEW DELHI, July 30 India's Petronet LNG is in talks to offer up to 18 percent stake in its Gangavaram terminal project to a strategic partner, its Chief Executive A.K. Balyan said on Tuesday.

Petronet, which supplies liquefied natural gas (LNG), aims to build a 5 million tonne a year LNG terminal at Gangavaram in the east coast by 2016. Petronet has 74 percent stake in the terminal while Gangavaram port has 8 percent stake.

"We are looking at largely a producer or supplier of gas. Several well-known companies have got in touch and would like to have more information," Balyan told reporters. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Anand Basu)