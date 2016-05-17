(Corrects percentage in 4th bullet to 111 pct from 11 pct; Also
adds dropped words "Dahej terminal for 2015-16")
May 17 Petronet LNG Ltd :
* Exec says "good possibility that we are qualified to bid for
a LNG terminal in Bangladesh"
* Exec says Kochi LNG terminal currently operating at 5.5
percent capacity, may go up to 20 percent in a year
* Exec says landed price for gas from Qatar's RasGas around $5
per MBTU
* Exec says utilisation capacity at Dahej terminal for 2015-16
highest ever at 111 pct
(Bengaluru newsroom)