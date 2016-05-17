(Corrects percentage in 4th bullet to 111 pct from 11 pct; Also adds dropped words "Dahej terminal for 2015-16")

May 17 Petronet LNG Ltd : * Exec says "good possibility that we are qualified to bid for a LNG terminal in Bangladesh" * Exec says Kochi LNG terminal currently operating at 5.5 percent capacity, may go up to 20 percent in a year * Exec says landed price for gas from Qatar's RasGas around $5 per MBTU * Exec says utilisation capacity at Dahej terminal for 2015-16 highest ever at 111 pct

