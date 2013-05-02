LONDON May 2 Russian miner Petropavlovsk
has scrapped bonuses and incentive payments for its
executives and chairman, after its shares tumbled last month by
as much as a quarter on a single day, hit by a steep gold price
drop.
Petropavlovsk has been among the worst performers in the
precious metals sector in the first quarter, with its shares
falling almost 40 percent - even before gold fell to a two-year
low in April, dropping to below $1,400 per ounce.
On April 15, when gold saw one of its biggest price falls in
a generation, Petropavlovsk fell over 26 percent.
London-listed Petropavlovsk is one of several miners
battling falling prices, high costs, high debt and operational
challenges - in its case, refractory ore, from which it is hard
to extract gold using traditional solutions. But, after a letter
to shareholders ahead of a June meeting, it is also among the
first to cut back compensation at the top.
The company said in a letter to shareholders, published
alongside its annual report, that its executive directors and
chairman Peter Hambro would not be paid a 2013 bonuses. It said
Hambro and directors had also been due to receive shares under a
long-term incentive plan (LTIP) - worth as much as twice their
basic salary - but that had been scrapped too.
"In light of the significant decline in the company's share
price on 15 April 2013, principally due to the fall in the gold
price, the committee has concluded... that a grant at the
current time would be inappropriate," Malcolm Field, head of
Petropavlovsk's remuneration committee said in the letter.
"Peter Hambro, the company's chairman, has confirmed he does
not wish to participate in any 2013 LTIP grant."
For others, however, Field said the award of shares could be
reconsidered later in the year, though at a lower maximum level
of one and a half times salary.
Hambro, who had already taken a cut in 2012, will receive
only his basic salary in 2013, or 555,000 pounds ($863,100).
This year has not seen a repeat of the "shareholder spring"
of 2012 that saw pay packages and executives alike jettisoned at
London shareholder meetings.
But earlier this week shareholders at Randgold Resources
, one of the sector's top performers, rebelled against a
$4 million share award for the company's boss.
Petropavlovsk is reviewing spending after the sharp drop in
gold prices, and is considering options including delaying the
commissioning of a pressure oxidation hub - to process
refractory ore - in order to reduce debt.
It has stuck to a 2013 gold production target and,
protecting itself from further tumbles in the gold price, has
already hedged half of its production up until March 2014 -
making it one of few companies to sell its output forward.