By Barbara Lewis and Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, June 14 A leading adviser on Wednesday
lent its weight to calls from dissident shareholders to remove
Peter Hambro from the board of London-listed Petropavlovsk
, the Russian-focused gold miner he founded in 1994.
Dissident shareholders together holding an almost 40 percent
stake have backed nominees to replace four out of six directors
at Petropavlovsk, including Hambro.
In an initial report, shareholder advisor ISS advised
against supporting any of the dissident proposals, but on
Wednesday it issued revised recommendations, saying it had
received additional information.
"While the dissidents have not provided a detailed strategy
and transition plan, we recognise that they have made a
compelling case that change at the board level is warranted," it
said, recommending a vote against Hambro's re-election.
Hambro, who agreed earlier this year to stand down as
chairman and instead be an executive director, told Reuters the
allegations of inadequate governance were "very subjective" and
he would continue talking to the shareholders and ISS.
"We believe that we have good corporate governance," he
said.
ISS recommended backing two of the dissidents' nominees.
They are Garrett Soden, who has worked for the Lundin group of
companies for a decade, and Ian Ashby, nominated to be chairman.
Ashby headed BHP's iron ore division from
2006 to 2012 and was named in May as a non-executive director at
Anglo American, which has declined to comment.
ISS recommended rejecting two other nominees - Bruce Buck,
who is chairman of Chelsea Football Club, and Vladislav Egorov,
who works for Renova, Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg's
conglomerate.
Chelsea Football Club has declined to comment, as has
Renova -- Petropavlovk's biggest shareholder with 14.6 percent.
Other shareholders DE Shaw, M&G and Sothic, which together
hold 25 percent, said in a statement on Wednesday they had no
intention of taking control of the company and were not acting
with Renova.
"Petropavlovsk needs a board with strong, independent
directors who can support and constructively challenge
management on operational, financial and strategic issues in
order to return value to shareholders," they said.
It added M&G had submitted at least 10 independent
candidates to Petropavlovsk's nomination committee since 2015,
but all had been dismissed.
In the years before a restructuring in 2015, Petropavlovsk's
equity value collapsed.
The share price has recovered from lows around 2 pence at
the end of 2014 to just over 8 pence, boosted by a return to
profit in 2016, but the dissidents say it is still
underperforming its peers.
(Additional reporting by Polina Devitt in Moscow; Editing by
Adrian Croft)