LONDON, Dec 20 Russian gold miner
Petropavlovsk Plc said Pavel Maslovskiy has resigned as
its chief executive after being appointed a member of parliament
in Russia's far east region of Amur where the miner's key
operations are based.
Following his success in the Russian parliamentary elections
this month, Maslovskiy has been nominated as a Senator and a
member of the Federation Council, Russia's upper house of
parliament, and so is prohibited by law from staying on as CEO.
Sergey Ermolenko, general director of the group's main
operating company in Russia, has been named CEO. Ermolenko, 58,
was one of the original five members of the group's founding
management team, the London-listed miner said on Tuesday.
Maslovskiy will be able to advise the new CEO after the
miner conferred the title of honorary president for which he
won't be remunerated.
The company also appointed Martin Smith, presently the
group's technical director, as deputy chief executive.