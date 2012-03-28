* Full year net profit $240.5 million
* Final dividend set at 7 pence a share
* Revenue more than doubled to $1.3 bln
MOSCOW, March 28 Russia-focused gold miner
Petropavlovsk posted a tenfold increase in 2011 net
profit to $240.5 million on Wednesday thanks to higher prices
and a 52 percent increase in the amount of gold it sold.
The company, which operates four open-pit mines in the
Russian far east, said revenue more then doubled in the period
to $1.3 billion, while setting the final dividend at 7 pence a
share.
Petropavlovsk reiterated a forecast made in January that it
would produce 680,000 ounces of of gold in 2012 -- around 8
percent up on last year.
Shares in the miner have slid nearly 14 percent in the month
to date and are now just 0.65 percent up in 2012, valuing the
group at around $1.86 billion.
The price of gold, widely seen as a safe haven for
investors in uncertain times, has slid after an early-year rally
pushed it two three month highs of $1,790 in February.
It was trading at around $1,676 an oz at 0715 GMT.