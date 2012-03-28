* Chairman says upgrade is "reasonable assumption"
* New capacity expected onstream during year
* 2011 full year net profit $240.5 million
* Dividend hiked 20 pct to 12 pence a share
* Shares up 3.5 percent
By John Bowker
MOSCOW, March 28 Russia-focused gold miner
Petropavlovsk is likely to increase its 2012 production
target to reflect an increase in capacity at its flagship mines,
chairman Peter Hambro said.
The company, which operates open-pit mines in the Russian
far east, is forecasting a 680,000 oz production figure in 2012
- around 8 percent higher than last year - but this does not
include planned expansion of the Pioneer and Albyn mines.
"That is a reasonable assumption," Hambro said when asked if
the production target would be increased during 2012.
"We learned a painful lesson on 2010 when people accused us
of over-promising and under-delivering, so we have a policy that
we don't include in the forecast new (capacity) that will be put
into production this year," he told Reuters in a phone
interview.
Petropavlovsk reported a 52 percent increase in the amount
of gold it sold in 2011, which along with higher gold prices
helped deliver a tenfold increase in full year net profit to
$240.5 million.
The company said revenue more than doubled in the period to
$1.3 billion, and hiked the full year dividend by 20 percent to
12 pence a share.
Hambro said the highlight for him was earnings per share of
$1.24 - more than ten times the 2010 figure - which reflected
improved operational management at the company.
"We moved a huge quantity of material efficiently," he said.
Shares in Petropavlovsk were up 4.0 percent at 0817 GMT,
compared to a 0.3 percent fall in the FTSE 350 Mining index
. They had slid nearly 14 percent in the month to
date before the results were published on Wednesday, and are now
just 4.5 percent up in 2012.
John Meyer, mining analyst at London broker Fairfax,
upgraded the company to "strong buy" from "buy", calling the
profit figure "remarkable".
"We are extremely encouraged to see Petropavlovsk report
$240 million of net profit and are happy to recommend the
company on these results. It has taken some time to expand
capacity to realise the potential of these mines," Meyer said.
The price of gold, widely seen as a safe haven for
investors in uncertain times, has slid after an early-year rally
pushed it two three month highs of $1,790 in February.
It was trading at around $1,676 an oz at 0715 GMT.
Petropavlovsk's net debt increased to $787.3 million to
reflect increased capital expenditure. The company has been
expanding its mines and is planning to bring on substantial new
capacity during 2012.