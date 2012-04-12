British vote upset leaves European shares in choppy waters
* Domestically exposed UK stocks drop (Adds detail, updates prices at close)
* On track to produce target of 680,000 ounces this year
* Production weighted towards second half of year
* Pioneer mine in Russia's Far East boosted figures
MOSCOW, April 12 Russia-focused gold miner Petropavlovsk said gold production in the first quarter of 2012 rose 60 percent on the same period a year ago, boosted by higher grades of the precious metal extracted from its Pioneer mine in Russia's Far East.
The company said it produced 120,800 ounces and is on track to produce its target of 680,000 ounces of gold this year, with production as usual weighted towards the second half of the year.
The first quarter of the year is always challenging due to low winter temperatures, said chairman Peter Hambro in a statement, adding that despite this the company beat its forecast for the sixth quarter in a row.
Production from its Pioneer mine grew 79 percent during the quarter to 65,600 ounces.
Its 2012 production target will be an 8 percent rise from the previous year.
* Domestically exposed UK stocks drop (Adds detail, updates prices at close)
BRASILIA, June 9 Brazil's top electoral court on Friday was poised to toss out a case alleging that President Michel Temer used illegal campaign funding in 2014, giving the beleaguered leader some breathing room even as he faces a separate corruption investigation.