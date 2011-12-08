* Company outlines measures to improve liquidity

ZURICH Dec 8 Petroplus may consider a sizeable acquisition in what Chief Executive Jean-Paul Vettier called a "buyers' market", despite being in breach of loan terms.

Vettier said that in a tough period for Europe's refiners any acquisition would have to be a good strategic fit, and big enough to be immediately accretive to earnings for the Switzerland-based company.

It would also have to enhance the overall competitiveness of Petroplus, regardless of potential cost savings, he said.

"There are clear economies of scale in this industry if we were to grow," Vettier told an analysts' day at the company's Ingoldstadt refinery, some 50 miles north of Munich.

"Europe is our territory, it is a large market with more than 330 million people who will keep needing petroleum products. We know how to buy in the European market."

Chief Financial Officer Joseph Watson outlined a programme for bringing Petroplus back into line with the terms of its revolving credit facility (RCF), which expires in October and is becoming more limited due to the exposure of banks to the euro zone debt crisis.

The company expects to negotiate a new, smaller RCF by the spring to replace the existing one, and will take other steps to improve its liquidity. These include the securitisation of receivables and developing a secured supply structure.

"Securitisation ... works very well when you are dealing with very high quality collateral. A secured supply structure would free up receivables. And you need virtually no letter of credit requirements to supply refineries," said Watson.

Vettier said the challenging environment, worsened by supply constraints caused by political turmoil in Libya and Syria, would see Petroplus margins fall from a five-year average of $3.80 per barrel to below $2 at the end of 2011.

Industry rationalisation was taking place in Europe and the United States, albeit at a slower place than expected, Vettier said, noting 15 European refineries are closed, up for sale or under strategic review.

"The bottom line is it's a capacity reduction. That is important for the whole European industry," he said. (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by David Hulmes)