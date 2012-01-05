Workers at Uniper power sites in France to go on strike next week
PARIS, June 13 Unions have called for workers at all of Uniper's power generation plants in France to go on strike from June 19 to 26, a spokesman for Uniper said on Tuesday.
BRUSSELS Jan 5 Petroplus Holdings' oil refinery in Antwerp, Belgium, will be fully shut down early next week after a shut-down procedure was initiated on Monday due to a lack of crude oil, local unions said on Thursday.
"The refinery will be completely shut down by Monday, maybe Tuesday," a spokesman for the ABVV union in Belgium said.
A Petroplus spokesman in Antwerp declined to comment.
The Antwerp refinery has a capacity of 107,500 barrels per day, the company's website said. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)
PARIS, June 13 Unions have called for workers at all of Uniper's power generation plants in France to go on strike from June 19 to 26, a spokesman for Uniper said on Tuesday.
* Short-dated U.S. bond yields hit multi-week peaks ahead of Fed meeting (Update with U.S. markets opening, changes byline, dateline, previous LONDON)