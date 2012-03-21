LONDON, March 21 A former Russian Energy
Minister is planning to bid for three refineries owned by
bankrupt oil refiner Petroplus, a source close to the matter
said, giving hope to workers who fear refinery shut downs and
potentially dashing rivals' expectations that industry
overcapacity might be reduced.
Fund Energy, an investment vehicle founded by Igor Yusufov,
who still sits on board of directors of state-controlled
Gazprom, plans to bid for Petroplus refineries at Coryton,
England, Cressier, Switzerland and Ingolstadt, Germany, the
source said.
Fund Energy plans to file a bid for Ingolstadt by the close
of business on Wednesday, to meet a March 21 deadline set for
non-binding offers.
Petroplus was pushed into bankruptcy protection earlier this
year by high debt and weak crude processing margins.
(Reporting by Tom Bergin. Editing by Chris Wickham and Jane
Merriman)