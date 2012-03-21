* Investment vehicle of Igor Yusufov to table bids-source
* Eyes Coryton, Cressier and Ingolstadt refineries
By Tom Bergin
LONDON, March 21 A former Russian energy
minister is planning to bid for three refineries owned by
bankrupt oil refiner Petroplus, a source close to the matter
said, giving hope to workers who fear refinery shut downs and
potentially dashing rivals' expectations that industry
overcapacity might be reduced.
Fund Energy, an investment vehicle founded by Igor Yusufov,
who still sits on board of directors of state-controlled Gazprom
, plans to bid for Petroplus refineries at Coryton in
England, Cressier in Switzerland and Ingolstadt in Germany, the
source said.
Fund Energy intends to file a bid for Ingolstadt by the
close of business on Wednesday, to meet a March 21 deadline set
for non-binding offers. Fund Energy declined to comment while
Yusufov was unavailable for comment.
Petroplus was pushed into bankruptcy protection earlier this
year by high debt and weak crude processing margins.
It agreed to buy Ingolstadt refinery from Exxon in
2007 for $623 million and Coryton from BP for $1.4
billion, also in 2007. Both plants are likely worth less today,
as falling European fuel demand has hit margins.
Petroplus bought the Cressier refinery from Royal Dutch
Shell in 2000 for an estimated $131 million.
Yusufov is not the first Russian businessman to eye
Petroplus's assets.
Earlier this month, Swiss-based trader Gunvor, co-owned by
Russian tycoon Gennady Timchenko, said it was buying a Petroplus
refinery in Antwerp in Belgium, in a move to expand its
infrastructure footprint in Europe's largest oil trading hub.
Industry sources expect the low-complexity Antwerp plant
could eventually be turned into storage, which can be a valuable
trading tool.
However, the source familiar with Yusufov's plans said he
intended to "upgrade" the Ingolstadt facility.
Yusufov has no designs on the fifth and most inefficient of
all the Petroplus' refineries, Petit-Couronne in France, the
source said.
Swiss private investor Gary Klesch said earlier this month
he had submitted the only offer for the plant, although the
administrators subsequently extended the deadline for offers by
three weeks to April 5.
The deadline for bids for Cressier is March 26 and April 2
for Coryton, the source said.
Yusufov, 55, was Russia's energy minister from 2001 until
2004, when he moved to the Kremlin as a special envoy for
international energy cooperation, a role he held until April
last year.
Yusufov was also reported by the Russian media last May to
be in talks about buying a $1 billion blocking minority stake in
Moscow's busiest airport, Domodedovo.
Fund Energy is not well known in the oil industry and its
website, www.fundenergy.ru, does not give details of previous
deals.