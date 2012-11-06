* NetOil's offer still incomplete - administrators
* Six other candidates send letters of intent
* Court to convene on Nov. 13 to set to deadline
By Michel Rose
PARIS, Nov 6 A decision on the fate of France's
oldest refinery has yet again been delayed on Tuesday after more
parties showed last-minute interest in taking over the plant of
insolvent Swiss refiner Petroplus.
NetOil, led by Middle Eastern businessman Roger Tamraz,
submitted a new, improved offer to take over the Petit-Couronne
refinery on Monday, unveiling a deal with British oil major BP
and Hyundai.
Some six other candidates had sent letters of intent to the
court in Rouen, northern France, pushing it to say it would only
decide on a new bidding deadline on Nov. 13, judicial
administrators for the former Petroplus plant said.
The Petroplus Raffinage Petit-Couronne (PRPC) administrators
said in a statement NetOil's offer was still incomplete and had
not presented all the administrative authorisations necessary to
operate the refinery.
Hong-Kong-based Alafandi Petroleum Group (APG), whose
initial offer had been rejected last month, had reached an
agreement with a UK-based bank and asked for a delay to finalise
its offer, PRPC said.
Libya's sovereign wealth fund, the Libyan Investment
Authority, is also among potential bidders having presented
letters of intent.
French Industry minister Arnaud Montebourg said on Monday he
had asked the court to postpone its decision to allow Libya to
invest in the refinery.
Other candidates are Jabs Gulf Energy Ltd, an Iraqi company
owned by Abu Dhabi's Hanna Al Shaikh Group, Iran's Tadbir Energy
Development Group (TEDG), Swiss consortium Activapro AG, and
Terrae International SA, another Swiss company.
Five bidders had asked for a delay of at least three months
to study the case and submit offers, PRPC said.
The Petit-Couronne refinery was placed under legal
protection after its Swiss-based owner Petroplus filed for
insolvency last year.
(Editing by James Jukwey)