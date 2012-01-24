LONDON Jan 24 Coryton, the Petroplus UK refinery will need to start closing down by the end of the week unless there is a deal to allow the plant to buy crude and sell oil products, a union official who works at the site said on Tuesday.

In an email to customers seen by Reuters on Tuesday, Petroplus said it has halted all supplies from its Coryton refinery in southern England, but the plant remains operational.

"A decision will have to be made by the weekend to keep the plant running, otherwise we will need to start taking action to shut the plant safely," the official said.

The union official, who declined to be named said crude stocked at the site would not last much longer than three to four days.

He added that storage capacity for products being refined could soon fill up, which would also require the plant to be closed down.